You can buy Ricky Bobby's house from 'Talladega Nights'

The Lake Norman mansion where Ricky Bobby prayed to Baby Jesus in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market at nearly $10 million.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A piece of NASCAR Hollywood history could be yours ... for a hefty price.

The Lake Norman mansion that was owned by Ricky Bobby in "Talladega Nights" is back on the market for $9.9 million. The home, which is located in Cornelius and played host to several iconic scenes, including Bobby's "Thank you, Baby Jesus" prayer, has been on the market multiple times.

It was sold for $4 million back in 2017. The house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and sits on 1.3 acres of land. It also has two private docks with lake access.

The 12,042-square-foot home has three floors and an elevator. The property's owners recently renovated the property and the inside looks totally different from the movie, but a few recognizable spots remain, including the stone fireplace where Ricky Bobby delivered his famous prayer.

Some features include an entertainment area equipped with a full bar, dart board and projector screen. Behind the home is a new infinity pool and hot tub, as well as two docks and a boat lift.

"Talladega Nights" is one of the more well-known movies filmed in the Charlotte area, with numerous scenes being shot around Lake Norman and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

