The aquaponic farm grows fresh, nutritional produce using organic and environmentally sustainable practices.

BRYAN, Texas — Started in 2013, Aquatic Greens Farm sells their produce to people in the Bryan/College Station community. They typically do so through email orders, farm pick-up, and occasional Saturday mornings at the Brazos Valley Farmers Market.

They also manage/rent-out two commercial kitchens to local businesses/vendors who need the facility to sell their baked/cooked products to local residents and retailers.

The farm is also involved with training adults who have disabilities to work at most of the tasks associated with growing produce as well as working in our commercial kitchens.

“After many years of trying to grow and make some money doing this, we found we were having a hard time," said owner and operator Sheron Wells.

I visited #AquaticGreensFarm today and made some new friends!



Tonight at 10 on @kags, I’ll share with you the story about this awesome aquaponic farm👀 pic.twitter.com/CsPDOiKmwr — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) February 27, 2021

"I considered shutting the farm down, but I had special needs people that were helping and many of them wanted to continue. So the last 2 years I’ve been training our adults with special needs to run the farm.”

Unfortunately, the horrible winter storm here destroyed almost all their produce and killed 70 pounds of their tilapia fish. But even after all that, Sharon wasn't phased. She is remaining positive in her farm and her staff.

Student Spotlight - Check out Aquatic Greens Farm. http://t.co/3I9OUfjZnl — Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics (@ageconomics) August 28, 2015

They are currently planting new seeds. Sharon said it will take about 2 months until they can harvest and start selling again. Though, the wait shouldn't be too terrible when your staff is full of amazing people.

From their staff to what they do, Aquatic Greens Farm is one of a kind.