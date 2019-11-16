COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From football players to various alumni, Texas A&M has been home to a few big names.

Lately, there’s a pretty big star that’s living on campus, Elliott the Elk.

He has planted his hooves at A&M's Winnie Carter Wildlife Center, coming from Idaho.

“Some people found him on the side of the road. He was abandoned we think by his mother or orphaned for some reason and some people bottle raised him,” said Dr. Alice Blue Mclendon, the Director of the Wildlife Center.

Idaho Fish and game later picked him up and released into the National Forest, but according to Dr. Blue Mclendon, “Elliott chose his destiny by finding people in the national forest instead of finding elk to hang out with, then some people who were concerned about him made him a Facebook page.”

Authorities in the area realized that he was a friendly animal, and to make sure no one hunted him, he was moved to College Station.

“He’s going to live the rest of his life here in captivity. Here at the university and to help educate students about elk. Their care, their medical care etc,” said Dr. Blue Mclendon.