The Bryan High School Junior plays for his mom and gives it his all on the football field.

BRYAN, Texas — Fall is a time for football.

"It's either I'm working, sleeping or I'm on the field," said Bryan High Wide Receiver and this week's 6 Sports Player of the Week Terrence Lewis.

Lewis has the heart of a Viking and doesn't back down from a challenge.

"He works hard every day and continues toward his goals and being the best player he can be," said Bryan High School Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos.

But for Lewis, this time of year is also a reminder of who isn't in the stands to cheer him on.

"It's been rough. It's been rough," said Lewis.

Three years ago in September of 2020, Lewis' mother LaShanda Lewis died in a car accident. She was only 39 years old.

"She was the best woman ever," Lewis said. "She was my day one. I carry myself how I did when she was here. I stayed the same and I knew I had a long journey ahead and I had to stay on track."

Lewis credits family and friends for helping him in the days and years after his mother's passing.

"I have my family with me. My brother and my aunt and my friends have been there for me. It's been tough not having my mom with me through high school but I know that I'm doing this for her. I'm doing it for myself second. But I know she's watching me. I knew she wanted me to do this," said Lewis.

Colleges are already scouting Lewis' talent and rightly so. In a 53-25 win over Temple to start district play, Lewis had 187 total yards and 4 touchdowns.

"This football team, the sky's the limit. We're just now scratching the surface and we have a lot of good football ahead. We faced a little adversity but we never flinched and just played for 48 minutes pretty consistent," said Tullos.

It's how Lewis approaches life and football.

"Stay humble and really be there for my teammates," Lewis said.