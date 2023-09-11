Lake Belton star receiver Micah Hudson announces commitment to Texas Tech

The 5-star wide receiver announced his commitment to be a Red Raider on social media on Sept. 11.

BELTON, Texas — Lake Belton High School 5-star receiver Micah Hudson has announced he will suit up as a Red Raider at Texas Tech next season.

Hudson shared a post on social media on Sept. 11 confirming his commitment to Texas Tech.

Hudson is the first 5-star recruit to commit to Texas Tech and is TTU's highest-ranked recruit ever. With over 30 D1 offers, the senior receiver decided to take his talents to Lubbock for the 2024 season to join former Baylor assistant, Joey McGuire, and company. Other programs on his offer list included Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, Texas A&M, Auburn and almost every other Power 5 school.

During his junior season at Lake Belton, Hudson racked in 65 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. During his three games with the Broncos so far this season, Hudson adds to an already stacked resume with 17 catches for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns.

See this five-star on full display as he will be featured by 6 News in this week's Game of the Week as Lake Belton takes on Shoemaker at Leo Buckley Stadium for a 5A Division I, District 4 showdown.

