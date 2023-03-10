Midway High School football coach 'will be away from football program' due to personal situation, says school

The district announced that coach Shane Anderson will be away from the program due to a "non-student-related personal situation".

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Midway High School head football coach Shane Anderson will be "away from the football program" while the district looks into a "non-student-related personal situation", according to a statement by Midway ISD.

The district released the statement from Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The nature of the situation has not been released at this time, and no further information was given.

"While I understand that a notice like this may cause concerns or assumptions, please know that the District is taking action to support our students and staff in the best interest of all concerned," Allen said in the statement.

The district also asked the community to support their coaches as they guide the team to stay focused on their season and school in the interim.

Midway is scheduled to play Temple High School on Friday, Oct. 6.