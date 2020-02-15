COLLEGE STATION, Texas — How better to spend Valentines day than by celebrating the love between two Texans at Whataburger?

Tayler and Geoffrey were a match made in Whataheaven, with a love made to order as they were both teaching at the same school.

One sleepless night, Tayler decided to see if she can make their special day even more well done.

“I woke up at like 4 am and like a month ago and I was 8 months pregnant cant sleep, total insomnia. And I saw it was the last day to register to enter,” she said.

“I’m sitting there on my phone and like I got an email update, and I saw the headline that said ‘congratulations you won a Whatawedding... I was like oh okay, I didn’t expect that! But sure!”

From then, all the couple had to do was sit back and let Whataburger plan the nuptials, which for the groom, was an official welcome home.

“I’m not from around here and I feel like it’s very special to be in Whataburger in Texas,” Geoffrey said.

“This is the most Texan I've ever been.”

Tayler even put their special day in an even deeper perspective though.

“if I could describe what it must’ve felt like to be Matthew Mcconaughey at a Willie Nelson concert holding an armadillo drinking some lone star and some Whataburger. That is kind of the mood. It was very Texan,” she said.

But the best part for the couple was the food and the people they shared their love and meal with.

Their next Whatasized adventure, though, is their new baby due on, wouldn’t you know it, Texas' Independence Day.