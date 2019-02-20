COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There are two weeks left for the College Station Municipal Court's warrant amnesty program. It ends March 2nd.

Those with Class C misdemeanor warrants can come to the College Station Municipal Court and pay their fine, while the amnesty period is in effect.

After that, there will be a "warrant round up," lasting from March 2nd through March 20th. In that period, law enforcement will arrest those with unpaid warrants, according to the municipal court.

To check if you have an outstanding warrant, visit this website.