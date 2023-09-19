A Bryan homeowner, struggling with physical disabilities, is calling on the community for financial assistance to get a leaning utility pole in her yard fixed.

BRYAN, Texas — 6News recently got involved in a dangerous leaning pole in Temple for one of our 6Fix stories. After probing from our reporters AT&T was able to help the Temple family after four years of concerns and questions.

Now the same situation is happening in the Brazos Valley. 58-year-old Felicia Momon, a homeowner in Bryan, is stuck in a similar predicament.

Leaning utility poles can be seen everywhere, in almost every neighborhood you pass by. They don't become a problem until they turn up in your front yard, like Momon.

"I just was in the yard one day and ran around the pole and found out it was damaged and it was broken," said Momon.

She tells 6News it's frustrating waking up to an eyesore every morning, with no solution in sight. We reached out to Bryan Texas Utilities today but were unable to receive a response.

Yet, Momon tells us BTU told her they can't work on the issue because it's not considered a City of Bryan utility pole, maintained by BTU.

She reached out to 6News to help her find resources within the community to fix her utility pole. Quotes from outside utility companies range from $1,000 to $3400 dollars, she said.

"They told me that as a homeowner I'm responsible for it. It's just that, the way my finances are right now, it's kind of hard." Momon explained.

Momon also struggles with Spinal stenosis which limits her mobility and prevents her from working. Spinal stenosis is a disability that pinches the nerves and spinal cord. This causes extreme pain in your neck, back, arms, legs, hands, and feet. In Momon's case, it's her knees.

"I have torn ligaments and I suffer from spinal stenosis," she said. "I can't go to work."

Now she's calling on the community she's called home for the past 20 years, to step in. Saying it's simply a financial burden she can't take on alone.

"Any assistance, any organization I'm just grateful for whatever I can get before a storm comes," she said. "We just blessed that we didn't lose our lights, we didn't lose our power."

Momon asks that people reach out to her via cell phone at 979-777-9642 to help her.