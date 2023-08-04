Highlighting a local Autism Center during Autism Awareness Month

With over 30 clients in the past few years, Clinical Director Lynn Hawkins wants the community to never underestimate children with autism.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With April being autism awareness month we wanted to highlight a local group that helps build up the independence of children with autism.

This group has created an environment where children can learn how to advocate for themselves.

Lynn Hawkins, the Clinical Director of Aggieland Autism Center, explained a common misconception about dealing with children that have autism. “We have folks who don’t speak at all and we have those that are super high functioning and never stop talking so with everything in between and so with everything in between I think the greatest misconception is they can’t learn and give me 10 minutes ill show you anyone can learn,” she said.

Aggieland Autism Center has implemented applied behavior analysis to build the necessary skills needed to get through life through socialization communication and self-help skills.

“Utilizing ABA--Applied Behavior Analysis therapy--and the principles of ABA, we can figure out the why and that's the cool part we get to figure out why," Hawkins said. "Why is he doing the things that he does and okay well if its about him communicating did he get what he wanted out of it because if he did he’ll do it again so we use the alternative behaviors of talking picture exchange or some tool to communicate outside of those maladaptive behaviors.”

With over 30 clients in the past few years, Hawkins wants the community to never underestimate children with autism.

“Don’t ever say they cant because they can they can they have abilities they have amazing abilities to memorize a lot of information but they also need to be able to inhibit and communicate so they can actually show the world what strengths they have so i love the abilities we get to see show up with them and train those skills up so everyone can see what they can do and who they are and make their little splash in the world,” said Hawkins.