BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan is working on a pilot program for 100 electronic scooters.

Deputy City Manager, Joey Dunn, said talks for getting scooters in the city have been going on for a few years, but over the last few months they've nailed down some serious interest.

"We're hoping in the next 30 days we can roll something out," Dunn said.

The pilot program will be based in Downtown Bryan and include 100 scooters. Depending on how the program goes, Dunn said they hope to take data to the city council and create ordinances so a longer-term program could be implemented.

No company has been chosen yet, but Dunn said it has been narrowed down to about four companies.

After ofo raised concerns in College Station, Dunn said he's aware of controversy the scooters could bring. But, he added many residents have already expressed interest.

"There's a lot of demand," he said. "We're seeing a lot of interest in it."

The biggest factors the city will have to focus on is safety and parking, Dunn said. Some of the companies they are in negotiations with are equipped with helmets for the riders. Dunn also added they want to create designated parking spots for scooters.

"We want to make sure we're not having them left in places that would be tripping hazards or in conflict with pedestrians or vehicles," Dunn said.