First Baptist Church College Station celebrates centennial anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The First Baptist Church of College Station is celebrating their 100-year anniversary, after it was founded on April 8, 1923.

Troy Allen, the Lead Pastor, said he's been in ministry for nearly 25 years and started after attending a Christian conference and was filled with the Holy Spirit. Allen came to be the Pastor for First Baptist more than a decade ago.

The church was originally located in what is now the Northgate District. Now, they are located off of Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. near A&M Consolidated High School.

Allen said that the church celebrated their 100 year anniversary at their Easter service earlier in April.

“Members have recounted the stories of when the Corps of Cadets would march down Church Street and peel off to all the churches...I think if all the believers showed up to all the churches, there wouldn’t be enough room," said Allen.