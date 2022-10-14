Uvalde Foundation for Kids receives Best of Temple Award

The award is given to companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids has been chosen to receive the 2022 Best of Temple Award by the Temple Award Program.

Awarded in the non-profit category, the Foundation has been selected by the Program for exceptional marketing success in the local community.

The Temple Award Program honors local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the Temple community.

The Program thanks these companies for making Temple "a great place to live, work, and play".

The Temple Award Program is a program that awards the accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Temple area towards generating competitive practices and long-term value.

The Program was established to recognize excellence in local businesses in the Temple community. They work exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associates and other advertising and marketing groups.

Their mission is to honor the contributions of the small business community to the U.S. economy.