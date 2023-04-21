Missing 25-year-old woman out of Austin found dead in Bell County

According to authorities, the woman was last seen on April 16.

TEMPLE, Texas — Bell County Sheriff's Department has identified 25-year-old Tiera Strand as the dead woman found near the 1300 block of Berger Road in Bell County on Friday, April 21.

Authorities say Strand was found in a bar-ditch just north of Temple, she was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. An autopsy has been ordered to be done at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time, sheriff's department says.

According to the sheriff's department, Strand had been missing out of Austin, Texas since April 16. She was reportedly last seen near the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

A joint investigation is being conducted by Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Department and the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 254-933-5442 or the Austin Police Department at 512-472-8477.