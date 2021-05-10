College Station man charged by Grand Jury, accused of beating 4-week-old son

Kendriq Burnett is accused of causing several fractures and two brain bleeds of his 4-week-old son.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Grand Jury has indicted a College Station man, after they find there is substantial evidence against him in the beating of his 4-week-old son.

Kendriq Burnett, 22, has been indicted on two counts. One is injury to a child - intentional or knowing and the other count is injury to a child - omission - intentional or knowing. Injury to a child - omission means that a legal guardian of the child failed to take action, which in turn caused injury to the child.

Burnett was arrested on February 8, 2021, by College Station police officers at a local hospital. Police said Burnett brought his 4-week-old son to the hospital and the boy had severe injuries. After an examination, police said they were informed by the medical staff that the baby had suffered a skull fracture, a brain bleed and bruising along his forehead.

Authorities said the baby also suffered bruising on his back, chest and legs. He also suffered multiple rib fractures and chipping fractures on both of his legs, according to medical staff.

When police asked Burnett what happened, they said he told them he "blacked out" and doesn't know what he did.