College Station Police searching for man involved in Feb. 8 narcotics discoveries

Abraham Eli Escobar, the man in question, is wanted by CSPD for his involvement in a search by authorities that resulted in many discoveries of narcotics.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 30-year-old man who they say is involved in a case that saw numerous amounts of narcotics being discovered on Feb. 8.

Abraham Eli Escobar is wanted for a number of crimes, including Engaging in Criminal Activity, Money Laundering, and Marijuana possession. He is described by CSPD as being 5-foot-9-inches and weighing 210 pounds.

Additionally, Escobar's drug charges were within 1,000 feet of a school and have been enhanced in a Drug Free Zone, according to CSPD.

On Feb. 8, authorities arrived in the 900 block of Spring Loop for an investigation involving a search warrant, which later turned into an officer-involved shooting. One person, 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins, died according to police.

CSPD also reported that two more arrests were made at a separate location on Feb. 8. On Feb. 14, it was revealed that Scott and Leslie Siddons were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.