College Station Police searching for man involved in Feb. 8 narcotics discoveries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 30-year-old man who they say is involved in a case that saw numerous amounts of narcotics being discovered on Feb. 8.
Abraham Eli Escobar is wanted for a number of crimes, including Engaging in Criminal Activity, Money Laundering, and Marijuana possession. He is described by CSPD as being 5-foot-9-inches and weighing 210 pounds.
Additionally, Escobar's drug charges were within 1,000 feet of a school and have been enhanced in a Drug Free Zone, according to CSPD.
On Feb. 8, authorities arrived in the 900 block of Spring Loop for an investigation involving a search warrant, which later turned into an officer-involved shooting. One person, 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins, died according to police.
CSPD also reported that two more arrests were made at a separate location on Feb. 8. On Feb. 14, it was revealed that Scott and Leslie Siddons were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
Authorities ask those who have information on Escobar's whereabouts to contact CSPD at 979-794-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.