Gunman on the run after 2 killed during party in Galveston, police say

Galveston police said they've interviewed at least a dozen people so far about the shooting.

GALVESTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a party in Galveston, according to police.

Details are limited at this time, but Galveston police said they got a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Mendocino Drive, which is near San Luis Pass.

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to police confirming that two people were killed in the shooting.

Police told KHOU 11 that two people were killed in the shooting and that several others were hurt. They also said the shooter left with at least three other people and that the shooter may have taken the San Luis Toll Bridge into Brazoria County.

Currently, police said there is no threat to the public. Investigators said they've interviewed at least a dozen people so far about the shooting.

Family members identified one of the men killed as 21-year-old Brian Darden II from Brazoria County. They said he was a father of two kids and had a heart of gold. Darden was from Sweeney, but was living in Lake Jackson while working at a plant.

One neighbor said they woke up to several police cars parked on the street.

"My only safety concern is, we don't have any cameras in this neighborhood at the entrance and exits, you know?" they said. "If they had cameras, they'd know which car fled the scene."

Police ask anyone with information to call either Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-877-TIPS or Galveston Police Detectives at 409-765-3628.