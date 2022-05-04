HPD: Carjack suspect shot after killing construction worker, stabbing man, crashing into building

Police say one victim was found stabbed, while another was found underneath the suspect's truck following the crash.

HOUSTON — A suspected carjacker armed with a knife was shot by police after a bizarre series of events including a truck crashing into an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

This all started at around 3:30 a.m. at the Hanover Autry Park Apartments in the 800 block of Buffalo Park Drive along Buffalo Bayou.

Houston police said the suspect carjacked a construction worker who was watching the site overnight. The construction worker started walking towards the office when the suspect allegedly ran him over and then crashed into building.

The construction worker died in the crash, police said.

A concierge, who was in the lobby at the time of the crash, ran into an office to hide from the suspect, police said. The suspect backed up and drove the truck into that office in an attempt to hit concierge, but luckily, he was not hurt.

A 51-year-old building manager went to confront carjacking suspect, but was stabbed in the back, police said. He is expected to survive.

When police arrived at the scene, officers confronted the suspect and told him repeatedly to drop the knife, police said. However, the suspect charged at them instead and they opened fire on him, striking him twice.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and is in surgery, police said.

HPD said the two officers involved in the shooting were five-year and one-year veterans of the department. They are on administrative leave following standard procedure.

HPD Commanders & PIO are responding to an officer-involved shooting at 811 Buffalo Park Dr.



Preliminary info: officers responded to an assault call & found a male w/ a knife & a victim. The armed male then advanced on the officers who discharged their weapons, striking him. pic.twitter.com/GbnzS41JDE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 5, 2022