Woman whose body was found in a box has been identified | Suspect charged with murder

Miguel Angel Moreno is now charged with murder the death of Flor Aidee Vega.

HOUSTON — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a body found in a box, according to court documents.

According to court documents, 60-year-old Miguel Angel Moreno is now charged with murder in connection to the body that was discovered. Investigators have identified the woman found in the box as Flor Aidee Vega.

Moreno had been charged with tampering with evidence prior to the addition charge of murder being filed. He is being held on a $500,000 bond for the tampering charge. Bond has not been set on the murder charge.

The medical examiner's office also has ruled that Vega died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Two days later, police said Moreno was charged with tampering with evidence.

During a hearing on the tampering charge, prosecutors said Moreno claims that someone broke into his apartment and left the box with the body inside. He said he did not want to get in trouble, so he moved the box.

Warning: The details of case are graphic.

Prosecutors described what investigators found when the body was discovered in the box. They said the head of the victim appears to have been beaten in with either an ax or machete.

The body was all in the box wrapped in a plastic sheet, prosecutors said.

Court records show that blood droplets were found inside Moreno’s apartment’s kitchen, bathroom and living room. Biological material was also found on a mattress in the apartment.

The records show a green sheet and plastic wrap were also found that appear to match what the victim was wrapped in.

They have not revealed how she may be connected to the suspect.

Moreno was arrested Sunday after witnesses said they saw him rolling the box out of his apartment and through the complex in the 7000 block of Bissonnet near Beechnut. Investigators say they have video of him wheeling the box to the sidewalk and leaving it there.

His neighbors said he was odd and would never make eye contact. They said he was not a friendly neighbor.

The residents said they were happy to learn that an arrest had been made but they're still worried. They said they don't think things like this should ever happen.