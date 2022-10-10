Temple and Belton Police find human remains in Bell County

The remains have not been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing, say police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area.

According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.

The department also states that police from Belton and Temple searched the area along with Bell County Game Wardens, when they reportedly found human remains around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Police have not identified the remains at this time, and report that the circumstances of the death are still under investigation. They have asked anyone with information to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Sad news to report. pic.twitter.com/aypgLv78mZ — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) October 10, 2022