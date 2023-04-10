Bell County murder suspect arrested after traffic stop

Madden was transported to the Bell County jail, where he currently awaits arraignment.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A deputy from the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle located just off County Road 282, west of Liberty Hill, on Oct. 4. Ryan Madden was a passenger in the vehicle, and during the traffic stop, he fled into a wooded area.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Police Departments, established a perimeter. Using drones and Law Enforcement K-9 units, a search of the area was done. Resulting in the capture of Madden.

During the operation, the Texas Ranger and an Investigator from Bell County were present at the scene. According to officials, there were no injuries reported at the time of the capture.

Ryan Madden was one of the three people facing charges in the shooting death of Cody Kinslow on Sept. 21. The Bell County Sheriff's Department (BSCD) and other agencies attempted to arrest Madden on Sept. 28, but he evaded arrest.

"He did evade and he was driving in a manner where we couldn't keep chasing him because it was a danger to the public," said Det. Corey Powell. "That's aggravating when you see that guy."

BCSD pushed out a BOLO to news media to be on the lookout for Madden and his distinctive truck, but Madden had dumped the vehicle in Leander, TX.

"That was our best lead to figure out him because it's a very distinctive truck, so now we don't know what he's in and that's why we're reaching out to the public," Powell added.

Madden was considered dangerous, but at this time he has been transported to the Bell County jail, where he currently awaits arraignment.

Carrese, a resident of Liberty Hill, has been taken into custody and is currently in the Bell County Jail, facing charges of murder. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Bailey has also been booked in the Bell County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kinslow's family. You can access that here.