Allen mall shooting suspect identified as Mauricio Garcia, officials say

FBI agents and Dallas police officers arrived at the suspected shooter's home in Dallas to investigate and interview family members.

ALLEN, Texas — The suspect in the Allen outlet mall shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is conducting the investigation.

Garcia was killed by police at the scene of the shooting on Saturday, when eight victims were killed at the Allen Premium Outlets.

According to a search warrant obtained exclusively by WFAA, investigators found several handguns, long guns and ammunition inside Garcia's grey 2014 Dodge Charger at the scene of the shooting.

The warrant did not list the weapon that was used.

Later Saturday night, there were multiple FBI agents inside a home in the northeast patrol division of Dallas, and there were Dallas police outside. Multiple sources said this is the home where the suspected shooter, Garcia, lived along with his parents.

The search warrant stated that Garcia's driver's license listed his current address as a Budget Suites of America in Dallas, which is an extended-stay hotel. Employees at the hotel confirmed Garcia had been renting a room there, according to the warrant.

The search warrant for Garcia's hotel room was obtained because police stated they believed his residence contained additional evidence.

Sources told WFAA that Garcia had been in the U.S. Army in 2008 but was removed due to mental health concerns.

FBI agents on Saturday were inside the home in northeast Dallas talking to the suspect's family, sources said. They had also asked for a translator while they were there, according to the sources.

Neighbors told WFAA that the suspected shooter had lived here for as long as anyone can recall.

They said he drove a gray Dodge Charger that was always parked in front of the home -- except in the last few weeks, when they noticed he had not been around.

Neighbors said they don’t recall any police activity or problems at the residence.

Neighbors said the suspect always wore some kind of security guard uniform, although no one says they ever saw him with any kind of weapon. They said he was very quiet and that they did notice certain unusual and quiet behaviors.

Federal agents will likely spend days -- or even weeks -- going through all of the suspected shooter's belongings, computers, phones and anything else they can find to determine a possible motive in the shooting.