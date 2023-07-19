Teaching on the Homefront: How COVID and mass shootings made homeschooling more prominent

A former public school educator turned homeschooler speaks about the factors that led to the rise of homeschooling.

CENTRAL, Texas — School is almost back in session.

However since the pandemic a homeschooling trend has increased among parents across the U.S.

Specifically in the Brazos Valley, its grown vastly, according to former public school turned homeschooler, Suzanne Gose.

"As a public school teacher I really enjoy teaching and I really like my kids so why let somebody else have all the fun. As more people kind of got that idea, it just was slowly growing," said Gose. "Life is learning and learning is fun."

Homeschooling is where you teach your child from home or anywhere you'd like, which has changed the education industry. The isolation allows parents to see what they're kids are really learning, which can provide for a more focused education experience that children wouldn't otherwise get in a public school classroom with others.

"So all this to say after 2020, homeschooling went through the roof," said Gose.

it's something she learned 21 years ago when transitioning to homeschooling her five children after being a public school educator for 13 years.

"It truly is just an extensive of parenting, you go find the resources you see what works, toss out the stuff that doesn't and you just keep getting better and better and better, just like a parent," said Gose.

Additionally, the record high mass shootings in 2022 was another factor that pushed more parents to homeschooling. From August 2022 to January 2023, search queries of homeschooling grew by 68%.

"I prefer them homeschool out of this is a cool goal, I want better for my kids instead of running away from something I wish they were running to something," she said. "It's all about freedom so use that freedom. Educate your children you want to about what you want to.

Ultimately, it's your choice as a parent to make the leap from public school to homeschool.