Rittenhouse Texas-bound, says he plans on attending Texas A&M in 2023

Kyle Rittenhouse posted an update on Twitter Monday and said he wants to attend Blinn College to better prepare him for A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The saga over where Kyle Rittenhouse will attend college continues. After announcing his hopes to attend Texas A&M in College Station on June 3 on the Charlie Kirk Show, Rittenhouse has now said he first wants to attend Blinn College.

Rittenhouse tweeted he needs to be "properly prepare for the future" and looks forward to attending Blinn this year. He also added he is excited to join Texas A&M in 2023.

Rittenhouse announced on the Charlie Kirk Show he was excited to become an Aggie and that going to Texas A&M would be "amazing." Texas A&M said Sunday that he was not admitted for the summer or fall 2022 semester.

Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future.



I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M.



I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 6, 2022

This caused a rumble through Aggieland on the prospect Rittenhouse would be attending A&M over the weekend. He visited the College Station campus back on May 9 and sent out cryptic tweets that he was thinking about staying, but was looking at other colleges as well.

His decision on where to go was made on Kirk's show and he even sported an A&M cap while he made the announcement.

Rittenhouse also said he plans on moving to Texas by the end of June. He has not yet released details behind what he plans on studying at this time.