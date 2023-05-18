Local district on education bills stalling in House, negatively impacting industry

As several bills concerning teacher pay, funding, teacher raises and more fail, The Bryan Independent School District is hopeful for a change in the Special Session.

BRYAN, Texas — The last few months in the education industry have been nothing but a waiting game. Educators have been in search of answers from legislators on several education bills that have failed.

From creating education savings accounts to increasing school funding, it's been stalled in the House after being passed by the Texas Senate.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine explained how the outcome of these bills are just a waiting game for everyone in the industry, not just teachers.

"We're all trying to be very patient," said Carrabine.

With Senate Bill 18 prohibiting educators from seeking permanent employment status or tenure for higher education institutions, Carrabine shared how it becomes a domino effect for all in the profession.

"It does impact our workforce as well, our goal with this workforce shortage all across the nation, with teachers in particular is to attract top talent and retain top talent."

As uncertainty fills the minds of many educators hoping for a break, it hurts more than just educators.

"So I think every superintendent, actually all public schools, are just anxiously waiting to see what will happen in the special session related to education," said Carrabine. "We are hoping they make best decisions, in the interest of children which means supporting our staff," she said.

As special session begins, Carrabine shared how BISD has worked to give teachers incentives in a recent board meeting, despite being overlooked by legislature.

"For all returning employees, to help us with retention all employees will receive 2 percent of their salary if they return."

Then another 2 percent after the first semester. A total of five percent bonuses over the years just for staying with the district.

Despite the uncertainty around these bills, Carrabine said all we can do is wait and keep advocating for change.