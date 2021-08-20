Hearne ISD has a COVID free first week

Hearne ISD Superintendent is feeling confident about the upcoming school year.

HEARNE, Texas — Though the county is experiencing high COVID-19 cases, Hearne ISD completed its first week of classes without issue. Dr. Adrian Johnson, Hearne ISD Superintendent, said the district is feeling confident in the school year.

"I feel some sense of responsibility and I take that very seriously from the moment the buses crank up and take off to pick up children," said Dr. Johnson.

The district requires all bus riders to wear masks and temperatures must be checked before children can step on the bus. They are encouraging students and staff to wear masks on school grounds. Visitors are only allowed on campus if they have an appointment.

To help enforce these policies the school has added more staff which include a registered nurse, two social workers, multiple teachers, and administrative staff.

Dr. Johnson added, "It starts in the home if your child is feeling sick or showing signs of being sick or someone in your house is feeling sick, please keep your child at home until you are certain they pass the protocols,"

We are looking forward to seeing ALL of our students on Tuesday, August 17, 2021! Let's go Eagles! pic.twitter.com/C6WX5bcRYg — Hearne ISD (@MyHearneISD) August 14, 2021

As for extracurricular activities, there are no limitations on fans and students participating.

The district is offering virtual learning opportunities to those that need it but the superintendent added it is the most effective way to learn.

"Children are still developing relationships, language, vocabulary at this very early age in their life and they need that verbal proximity experience, " said Dr. Johnson.

Enrollment numbers remain steady for the district and they will keep their website updated with the number of positive cases.