BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas —

Amid growing concerns over COVID-19, many schools across Texas are extending spring breaks, and offering online courses in order to minimize the exposure of students to one another.

Here’s a list of schools in our area that have announced closures, cancellations, and delays. This list will be updated as more information comes.

Bryan ISD

All campuses and school events cancelled from March 16-20, 2020.

Texas A&M University

Classes are cancelled from March 16-20, and will move to online classes from March 23- April 28.

Blinn College

Faculty and staff will return on Monday, March 16th, but students will return on Monday, March 23rd, with most courses to an online environment on Monday, March 23rd

Sam Houston State University

Faculty and staff will return on Monday, March 16th, but students will return on Monday, March 23rd. Beginning March 23, SHSU will move courses to remote delivery for the remainder of the spring semester.

Prairie View A&M University

Students will return on Monday, March 23rd, with more and more classes being offered online.

