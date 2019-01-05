A symbol of strength that once flew over Franklin in the aftermath of disaster, will now be on display forever, gifted to the City's mayor Tuesday and put on in the City Council Chambers.



Attached to a fire truck ladder, an American Flag flew above the decimated Franklin Food Pantry, after the town was struck by an EF3 tornado in early April. Fifty-five buildings were destroyed.

American Flag that flew over destroyed Franklin Food Pantry after Tornado

That flag was presented to the city's mayor, Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the flag, the mayor received a shadowbox that included patches from local first responders, a description of the flag, and a framed copy of the Franklin Advocate, memorializing those who lost their homes in the storm.



"That's just the culmination of what i have seen over the last two weeks...everything has just came together without thought for themselves and that just exemplifies our city," said Franklin Mayor Molly Hedrick.

American flag from Franklin tornado wreckage presented to the city's Mayor

Mayor Molly Hedrick added that they’re still in the rebuilding phase, and while it may take some time, the community has already done so much. She’s started a long-term committee that will detail issues that are still happening, as well as those that arise in the coming months.





Debris that once sat alongside sidewalks and streets, has been moved and piled up into vacant lots.



SouthStar Bank has agreed to match up to $25,000 in donations for the relief fund.



Donations will be accepted at any of their branches (Bremond, Franklin, Hearne and Calvert). Checks should be made out to “Franklin Tornado Victims Relief.” Debit it credit card donations can also be taken over the phone.