BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — There are some positive things to report from the Brazos County Health District on the number of cases.

Numbers have stayed flat again for the second time this week, but does that mean there is a light at the end of the tunnel?

Dr. Sullivan, from the Brazos County Health District reminded locals on Thursday, “I think we need to keep in mind that just because we’re not reporting a case today, does not mean there aren’t cases out there.”

The Brazos County health district is optimistic, but cautious, following Governor Abbott’s approach to the state.

“Our health care leadership is discussing today how to reopen and to reopen sensibly,” Dr. Sullivan said.

Dr. Kia Parsi from CHI St. Joseph said the hospital “is now scheduling tests and imaging procedures that do not use excessive PPE. We’re also making appointments in a way that prevents large groups of individuals in waiting rooms... we’re asking that patients wear masks when they come in for their tests... and all staff are wearing masks and are being screened regularly.”

As far as other businesses are concerned, there's been some confusion like hairstylists and groomers. From Dr. Fauci's advice in Washington, Governor Abbott's talks here in Texas to the WHO's recommendations it can be tough to figure out who to listen to.

But Dr. Sullivan said, “we’re going to have to do this step by step arm in arm to do the best we can to open things up. Our local officials are our key step with our state officials. We’ve got a good finger on the pulse of what’s happening here.”

The county is working with their “Operation Restart" Team, talking to local leaders and businesses to find the best way to open.

For now, though, they’re waiting to see what Governor Abbott will say come Monday, but Dr. Parsi noted, “we must still be prepared in case we do experience a new wave or peak of covid-19 related illnesses.”

