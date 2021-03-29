Washington County subHUB announces 2,000 appointments available for COVID-19 vaccines Tuesdau

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — If you've been waiting anxiously for your COVID-19 vaccination, the Washington County subHUB has some open appointments for this week.
Melinda Gordon, the Communications and Public Relations Manager for the City of Brenham, said the subHUB has 2,000 first dose appointments available for Tuesday, March 30. If you are over the age of 18, you can register for the vaccine.
The subHUB gives first doses on Tuesdays and second doses on Wednesdays. Remember, your second dose will come 29 days from your first dose. If this changes, the subHUB will alert you by phone of when you need to come in, but keep track of your days.
The subHUB is located at 1305 East Blue Bell Road in Brenham. Appointments are required to get vaccinated and they are administering the Moderna vaccine. If you would like more information on the Washington County subHUB, you can click on the following links: