Officials reminded people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small and to follow CDC guidelines we've all come to know.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is reminding locals to be mindful about how they spend their holidays.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, City of Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson and City of College Station mayor Karl Mooney reminded people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small and to follow CDC guidelines we've all come to know: washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

Mayor Mooney asked locals to "do what you can to be safe and stay healthy," and urged folks to get tested, especially if they plan on going to see family for the holidays.

Mayor Nelson echoed those sentiments and added he respects individuals' decisions to get together or not get together for the holidays, but advised that people try to gather outside or social distance and ventilate if people need to be inside.

There will be free mobile testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 30, December 1 and December 2, 2020 at Connecting Point Church in College Station.

Thanksgiving Closure

Thu & Fri, Nov 26 & 27



Christmas Closure

Thu, Fri, & Mon, Dec 24, 25, & 28



New Year's Closure

Fri, Jan 1



No immunization clinics

Mon, Tue, & Wed, Nov 23, 24, & 25

Dec 21 - Jan 1



No STI clinics

Nov 23 - Jan 8

With pretty good recent news about vaccine trials, Dr. Sullivan addressed what distribution efforts are being made in the county.

"Providers in town have been applying," he said.

"We've not yet seen how the distribution plan will work about cities. The advisory committee on immunization practices will undoubtedly put healthcare workers, frontline workers, responders etc. toward the top of that list. "

Dr. Sullivan said those at high risk involving COVID-19 would likely be next up to get vaccinated first.

He added people that are high risk if they get COVID-19 would likely be next after those individuals.