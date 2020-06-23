The Texas Proud Pay program began in March and gave hourly workers a raise to thank them for their work on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON — Editor's Note: The above video was published April 8, 2020.

H-E-B said it's ending the temporary Texas Proud Pay program and replacing it with "accelerated and enhanced pay increases" for hourly store and supply chain employees.

"This pay increase will be the largest pay increase in the history of H-E-B, the company said in a press release. "Additionally, we will continue our ongoing investments in pay and other perks and benefits for all Partners across the company."

The Texas Proud Pay program began in March and gave hourly workers a raise to thank them for their hard work on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic. It ended on June 21. (An earlier version of this story mistakenly said the Texas Proud Pay program is becoming permanent)

"We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our Partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses,” according to an announcement on the H-E-B website.

H-E-B employs more than 120,000 workers across Texas.

MORE TOP STORIES ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna