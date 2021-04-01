Texas to receive $89M federal grant for COVID-19 testing, Sen. Cornyn says

The funding comes from FEMA by authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act through the Disaster Relief Fund.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced Monday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for Emergency Protective Measures will receive more than $89 million to increase testing for COVID-19 in Texas.

The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act through the Disaster Relief Fund. Cornyn recently voted to replenish the fund through the year-end omnibus funding bill, according to his office.

"While some Texans are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one of our most crucial needs continues to be increased testing capacity to identify and stop the spread of the coronavirus," Cornyn said. "I applaud this announcement and will keep fighting for the Texans hit hardest by this pandemic as well as a brighter future for our state."

The full amount of the grant is $89,060,952.92.

In Texas, more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide and more than 27,900 people have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Cornyn's announcement also comes amid the State's efforts to distribute the coronavirus vaccines.

