With the future of Medicaid uncertain, HealthPoint wants residents to know what options are available to them

With automatic Medicaid renewals no longer in place, HealthPoint wants residents to know their options going forward.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — HealthPoint has been an essential resource for Brazos County residents who rely on Medicaid for their medical care.

Now, their eligibility for Medicaid is uncertain.

HealthPoint's Manager of Outreach, Dora Vazquez, explained the situation, saying "Back in 2020 the government passed a law that said that no one who was receiving Medicaid benefits at that time was going to be taken off the program until further notice. Well that notice came in March 31, 2023 ended the automatic enrollment for Medicaid, and so that means is that individuals who haven't had to reenroll within the last three years are now having to apply. It also means that individuals who are no longer pregnant or no longer qualify because they turned 18 are gonna fall off and they're not gonna have their resources."

This new development has left many residents worried about their future medical resources.

"32% of Health Center patients are on Medicaid and those are the individuals who are going to be impacted and those are the people we want to reach out to and make sure they are aware that HealthPoint is here to help them, making sure they know that if they need to renew the services we are certified by the state to assist them," Vazquez said.

Above all, HealthPoint wants residents to be informed on the correct steps to take as medical coverage changes for Texans all across the Lone Star state.

"If (residents) don't have sufficient supporting documentation in order to determine if they still qualify, they're gonna reach out to those individuals so it's important that individuals that are currently receiving Medicaid know that they have to keep in contact with the state," said Vazquez.