BRYAN, Texas — More recently, the rising cost of services and basic necessities has forced many to cut expenses where they can.

Health for All has served patients in the Brazos Valley since 1987. The nonprofit is geared towards helping patients who lack health insurance to cover common medical expenses after seeking care. Liz Dickey, the Executive Director of Health for All, said the organization actually started with a simple house call to a patient.

"We started in 1987 in a motel room in Downtown Bryan. One doctor came to help his sister with a guest in need. It kind of organically grew and blossomed into a full-fledged medical facility," said Dickey.

The executive director estimated that 1 in 4 people in Bryan-College Station lack insurance, while on the State level, 17% lack access to insurance.

Dickey joined the organization more than ten years ago. Since then, the group has grown to serve hundreds of patients while the services they provide have also expanded. The organization provides checkups, vaccines, procedures, exams, and many other options for patients.

She said this is all accomplished by their six staff and nearly 100 volunteers they have who've jumped on board.

“Those people that are volunteering and helping people do this, the donors can all come together for that common purpose," said Dickey.

Given that Health for All is a nonprofit, this means that they heavily rely on donations from the community. Every year, the group holds a dance competition event as a way to raise money. The event is called "Dance for the Health of It" and regularly has raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

The next event takes place on February 3, 2024. People wishing to attend can purchase tickets for individual seats or a table. They can also make donations anytime before, during, or after the event if they wish. To learn more, you can go to their website here.