Wilson Scores Career-High 20 To Lift No. 20 Texas A&M, 61-40

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Aaliyah Wilson scored a career-high 20 points, leading No. 20 Texas A&M to a 61-40 win over Little Rock in a women’s basketball game Tuesday at the Jack Stephens Center.

Defense ruled the day for the Aggies, who held Little Rock (2-2) without a field goal in two separate stretches of at least nine minutes, forcing the Trojans into a 0-for-12 stretch during the first half, and a 0-for-10 stretch during the second half.

The Aggies (3-1) led 27-20 at halftime, then made six of their first seven shots after intermission, building the lead to 17 points by the end of the quarter.

The Trojans’ 40 points marked the fewest Texas A&M has allowed in a game since November 23, 2016—the Aggies’ previous visit to the Jack Stephens Center, holding the Trojans to 37 points in that game.

Wilson’s 20 points matched her career-high, set against Texas A&M in 2017. N’dea Jones had her second career double double with a career-high 12 points and 13 rebounds. Chennedy Carter and Ciera Johnson added 10 each. Carter had a season-high six assists.

The Aggies return to action on Friday, November 23 to host Arkansas State at 4 p.m.

NOTES

Texas A&M

· The Aggies improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Trojans fall to 2-2 on the year

· This is the fewest points Texas A&M has allowed since allowing 37 to the same Little Rock team on November 23, 2016

· Texas A&M has won eight straight games against unranked teams, dating back to last season

· Texas A&M has beat Little Rock in four straight seasons

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 360-152 in 16 seasons at Texas A&M and 768-315 in his Hall of Fame career. He is eighth among active coaches in career wins, two wins behind Little Rock’s Joe Foley

Aalyiah Wilson

· Matched her career-high with 20 points. Her previous career-high came against Texas A&M at Reed Arena, scoring 20 points on January 12, 2017 with Arkansas

· Has scored 10+ points in three of four games this season, and seven times in her collegiate career

· Matched her career-high with three steals

N’dea Jones

· Recorded her second career double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds

· Had a career-high 12 points

· Scored 10+ points for the second time this season

· Had 10+ rebounds for the second time this season

Ciera Johnson

· Scored 10+ points for the second time this season and fourth time in her collegiate career

Chennedy Carter

· Scored at least 10 points for the 14th straight game, dating back to last season

· Set her season-high with six assists

