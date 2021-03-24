2,029 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County went unreported, District says

The health district was made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and has worked to resolve the issue since

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases from January 12-March 12 of this year that previously went unreported. The cases are from the Curative testing location at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bryan.

Health officials were made aware of the lack of reporting from the end of January has since been working with Curative to resolves the reporting issue since. Curative now has a process to report cases directly do a certain county's health and have since reported to Brazos County Health District.

All that were tested at the St. Teresa's location were notified of results shortly after being tested.