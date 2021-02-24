4 cases of COVID-19 UK variant identified in Brazos County

The health district said the patients had mild symptoms and were not hospitalized.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District confirmed Wednesday that four patients have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 UK variant in Brazos County. The four patients actually suffered mild symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized.

This was always a possibility, as viruses will go through changes over a period of time, according to the health district. At this time, the available vaccines appear to identify the mutated COVID-19 virus, they said.

The health district continues to stress the importance of following the guidelines of washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask. These have been proven ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.