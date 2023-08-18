Fire crews contain 150-acre Barth Fire in Caldwell County

The fire started in the 1700 block of North Colorado Street in Lockhart on Friday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fire crews in Caldwell County have contained a brush fire that sparked in Lockhart on Friday afternoon.

The fire started near the 1700 block of North Colorado Street. As of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, the 150-acre "Barth Fire" is 100% contained.

The fire caused Lockhart police to temporary close of US 183 at North Colorado Street from FM 2001 into the Lockhart city limits, but those roadways have since been reopened.

The Lockhart Police Department previously said they would notify residents directly within the vicinity of the fire if evacuations were necessary, but any residents who may have evacuated have since been given the clearance to return.