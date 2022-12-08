A Shot in the Dark offers free after-hours flu shots in Bryan

The Brazos County Health District is helping the community get vaccinated this holiday season.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan.

Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.

Those who are over the age of 65 will be offered a high-dose vaccine and those who are under will get quadrivalent vaccines.

You do not need to make an appointment as vaccines will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

BCHD is looking to curb the amount of flu cases in the district as 1,826 cases have already been reported in the first week of December, according to the epidemiology team.

To view more Brazos County flu numbers, visit here.