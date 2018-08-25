COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Football players are often recognized for their work on the field, but the Aggie football squad showcased that what they do off the field can make just as big of an impact if not greater, during the Be the Match drive.

Fanconi Anemia (FA) is a blood disorder that affects only one out of every 181 people. Rare yet a disorder that doesn’t discriminate.

“We thought about going in a shell and saying this is our problem, let’s not talk about it, but I think that would have been unfair to Ethan because we have a platform to get awareness out,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher.

For Jimbo Fisher it is a disorder that he knows all too well, his son Ethan diagnosed with the rare disorder at a very young age.

“Coach Fisher talks about it all the time when the adversity is going to hit you in life, and how you are going to respond Ethan is the perfect example, and when you see a kid like that being able to overcome it all and still have a smile on his face, then the little things we go through don’t even begin to measure,” said Junior Linebacker Keeath Magee.

Support lent during times of great adversity speaks to the spirit of Aggieland, and that spirit sang loud as dozens of Aggie football players huddled in support of Coach Fisher’s Kidz 1st Fund to fight against Fanconi Anemia.

"I hate giving blood I am scared of giving blood, but I think it's just a testament to our team, and how tight we are. So, we are going to fight for Coach Fisher and his family, “said Texas A&M Quarterback Nick Starkel.

The risk for diseases such as cancer increases significantly for those who have Fanconi Anemia, but through a bone marrow transplant, the life span of that person can be extended.

“They impact kids in so many ways by what they do, but also now you’re maybe saving someone’s life. So, for them to be out and so generous to be out and help some young kid or person in general speaks to what kind of young men we have on our football team,” said Fisher.

As of now there are upward of 15 million donors on the registry but there are still many more needed Aggie Football and the Kidz 1st Fund partners with Be the Match again on September 15, during the Aggies home game against University of Louisiana Monroe.

