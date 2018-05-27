The 2018 Texas A&M softball season came to an end Saturday night as the second-seeded Florida Gators defeated the Aggies in walk-off fashion, 5-3, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Aggies finish the season with a 44-18 record.

Trailing 2-0 heading to the sixth, the Aggies cut into the lead as Tori Vidales scored on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Texas A&M mustered a two-out rally as Sarah Hudek singled to right before Vidales gave the Aggies the lead with a two-run shot to center, her 14th of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Gators (55-9) were down to their last strike with runners on first and second as Jordan Matthews ended the game with a three-run homer.

Trinity Harrington suffered the loss, giving up four runs on six hits in 4.2 innings. Payton McBride threw two innings of relief, allowing two hits and one run with a strikeout.

© 2018 KAGS