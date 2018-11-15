WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— Despite a furious fourth quarter rally, No. 20 Texas A&M could not complete a comeback against No. 18 Syracuse, falling 75-65 in a women's basketball game at the Westchester County Center.

The Aggies (2-1), who trailed by 18 points early in the fourth quarter, would use tenacious defense to hold Syracuse without a field goal over nearly the last six minutes of the game, cutting the deficit to just six with just a minute and a half to play. Syracuse made their last four free throws down the stretch to hold on to victory.

It would have marked the third-biggest comeback in Texas A&M history, and the third comeback of at least 17 points in the past three seasons.

The Aggies led 35-34 after a first half that featured six ties and seven lead changes. Syracuse (2-1) opened the second half on an 13-0 run to build their big lead.

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 18 points, while Aaliyah Wilson added 17 and Kayla Wells had 10.

Shambria Washington had her best game of her three-game senior college career, filling up the stat sheet with five points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks, all of which were career-highs.

Cheah Rael-Whitsitt played just seven minutes, but provided a spark for the Aggies with three points, three rebounds and four steals, all of which matched or set career-highs.

The Aggies return to action on November 20 at Little Rock. Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena to host Arkansas State on November 23 at 4 p.m.

© 2018 KAGS