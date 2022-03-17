"Homebuilding and development is a team sport," Caldwell said.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A pair of former Texas A&M football players are joining forces in College Station, but this isn't about football, this is about the future of homes in the community.

Fred Caldwell is the CEO of Caldwell Communities and Terrence Murphy is the owner of Murphy Signature Homes.

"We had a new section that we wanted to designate for a particular line of homes and we've been really impressed with Terrance's homes and the way he's handling his homebuilding business," Caldwell said. "We asked him to be one of our builders at Mission Ranch."

Caldwell Communities is the exclusive developer of mission ranch in south College Station. His business growth is something a fellow Aggie has seen with a watchful eye.

"He's one of the pinnacle athletes that have come from the Texas A&M football program, has transitioned into business, and done really well," Murphy said. "So he's one of the guys that I look to for inspiration, as I've become a successful entrepreneur."

Now Murphy is able to work hand in hand with Caldwell in the latest section of homes at Mission Ranch.

"We talk a lot about the Aggie Ring and the power of the network," Murphy said. "This is one of the first opportunities for me to be able to have that brotherhood and those alumni who have similar experiences as an athlete to be able to partner so I hope and pray that it's successful, but that we can keep the partnership going a long time."

Murphy is set to design the 16 new contemporary-style homes in the south college station community. The homes will range from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet.

"Homebuilding and development is a team sport," Caldwell said. "There are some businesses that are very solo-oriented, you know, different types of occupations, but development and home building are all about building great teams and having people that are passionate about what you do."