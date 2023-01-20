AMBER Alert issued for two McKinney girls last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say

The alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns was issued early Friday morning. Here's what we know.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A 60-year-old woman is accused of taking her two granddaughters, and the girls' father is in custody on kidnapping charges after the children were last seen during a Child Protective Services-supervised visit Thursday evening, police said.

The incident prompted an AMBER Alert early Friday.

Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, who are sisters, were last seen in the area of 320 North Central Expressway in McKinney shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the alert and police.

The two missing girls were last seen at a restaurant at that location, where they were "having a supervised visit with their non-custodial father, along with CPS, who had temporary custody of the girls," a police news release said.

CPS told WFAA that the girls' mother died, but didn't disclosed when she passed.

Jame Burns, 60, who police said is the girls' grandmother, was named as the suspect on the alert. McKinney police said Jame Burns is believed to be driving a 2009 Black Ford Escape with Texas license plate MTC6093.

Jame Burns and the two girls had not been located as of 11 a.m. Friday.

In a 10:30 a.m. police update Friday, officials said the girls' father, Justin Burns, was believed to be involved in the incident and was arrested and charged with two felony counts of kidnapping. He was in the custody of the Collin County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.

The CPS worker called 911 on Thursday night to report the girls were missing, triggering the AMBER Alert, officials said.

Officials said Jame Burns has a criminal history; in 2005, she was charged with burglary of a habitation. The case ended in a plea, according to court records.

Watch the update from police at 10:30 a.m.:

WFAA reached out to CPS for more information but did not immediately hear back.

The alert was issued around 1 a.m. Friday. McKinney is north of Dallas in Collin County.

Law enforcement believed the girls were "in grave or immediate danger," the alert said. McKinney police said, "we have reason to believe they are in serious danger."

Police were working with the FBI to find the girls.

Jessica Burns, 4 feet, 10 inches tall and about 90 pounds, was last seen wearing dark-frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and blue jeans.

Jennifer Burns, 4 feet tall and 60 pounds, was last seen wearing purple-framed glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs, and blue jeans.

Jame Burns, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 230 pounds, was last seen wearing black clothing, the alert said.