The fire has been reported in the 3100 block of East 29th Street in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — A fire has been reported at an apartment complex in Bryan in the 3100 block of East 29th Street. The Bryan Fire Department is working to put the fire out.

Following lane closures on the road, the Bryan Police Department has reported that all lanes are now open.

It's currently unclear what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

We will provide you with updates as more information becomes available.