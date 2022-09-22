Bee School to be held in Bryan on Sat, Sept. 24

Lynn Burlbaw, the Co-Director of The Bee School, said that they currently have over 310 people signed up for this year's Saturday session.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bee School in Bryan has hosted those looking to learn about bees for the past seven years.

Lynn Burlbaw, the Co-Director for the Brazos Valley Beekeepers annual Bee School, said that he started his first year of beekeeping after last year’s school. He said that this year’s program will provide 50 classes, covering all aspects of what it takes to maintain bee colonies and provide for bees.

According to Burlbaw, the economy depends on bees to help with the pollination of several key crops in the agriculture sector. The classes include opportunities for youth-aged learners, couples, and singles who’ve garnered interest in any and all aspects of beekeeping.

"Last year, about 375 people came to it. We meet at First Baptist Church in Bryan behind Lowes and Walmart. This year's registration, Tuesday night, we were at 310 and we still got some coming in so we're expecting the same number,” said Burlbaw.