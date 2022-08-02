Bryan City Council honors former African American members

In honor of Black History month, a presentation was held recognizing the services and contributions of African Americans who served on the Bryan City Council.

BRYAN, Texas — In honor of Black History Month, the Bryan City Council held a presentation recognizing the services and contributions of African Americans who served on the Bryan City Council.

Councilmember Prentiss Madison from single-member District 2 led the presentation highlighting some of the council men and women that paved the way.

Reverend Willis Van hook was appointed as one of the first Aldermen of Bryan, on July 25, 1870, and December 4, 1871. He was appointed by then Texas Governor E.J. Davis.