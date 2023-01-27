Ahead of Black History Month, two business owners are honoring their family legacy with a new product

Brian Bisor and Andre Rashad, the co-owners of Exotik Eatz in College Station, are honoring a legacy championed by their grandmother and great grandmother.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As January closes, two black business owners are getting a head start into Black History Month with a popping tribute.

Exotik Eatz is a cajun food truck that revealed six new flavors of popcorn in dedication of two people who made their what they're able to achieve today a reality: their grandmother and great-grandmother.

"We just wanted to give back to our grandmothers for all the stuff they did so we just kind of incorporated them in the popcorn," said co-owner Brian Bisor.

Both Thelma Spivey and Thelma Johnson were incredibly involved in the community. Furthermore, giving back was something that was quite important to them, according to the co-owners.

"But our great grandmother, Thelma Johnson, she was a foster parent here in the Brazos valley. She fostered over 100 children in her career," said co-owner Andre Rashad.

Now, they're honoring their dedication to the community by rolling out new and unconventional flavors of popcorn, with banana pudding and sweet potato flavors among the few they're offering for the public to try.

Furthermore, they're using popcorn, a staple in their family, to show the effect that their grandmother and great-grandmother had on them.

"With the popcorn, that was a big thing for us because that means so much to us because grew up on my grandmother's sweet potato pie," explained Bisor.

Both recipes are a well-known dish in the southern black culture, according to the Exotik Eats owners.

"And then our great grand mother, she was known for, it was the old-fashioned banana pudding. Not the pudding type thing, it was like pudding from scratch, and then they put it in the oven and they top it with a meringue," said Bisor.

They're looking to make a pop in the community, where they hope the Exotik Eats brand will last.

"I think us incorporating the popcorn just shows that we're trying to go far this year," said Bisor.