The Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society has reached a milestone this year.

Bluebonnet has rescued a thousand horses in thirteen years.

In order to honor the thousand equines it has helped and to prepare for the next thousand who need them, bluebonnet has launched a campaign called a thousand donors for a thousand horses.

"It's expensive." Torri Whitaker said about the campaign. "We'd love for people,you know, people who love horses whether you have horses or you just admire them from a far, this is an opportunity to help these guys."

For every ten dollar donation to the campaign, the donor will be entered into a drawing to get to name the thousandth bluebonnet horse.

To donate to the campaign you can visit Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society's website or visit their Facebook page.

